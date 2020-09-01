John Bielenberg, 71, of Berkeley, California, passed away on August 28th, 2020. John was the beloved father of Aaron (Karen Young), Ben (Julie) and Toby (Tracy), cherished grandfather ("Pops") of Alma, Hank, Dora, Beatrice, Adlai, Dawson and Dezy, loved "little" brother of Pat Smith (Art). John was the devoted partner of Ellen Greenblatt and beloved by her family. Born in 1948 in Western Springs, Illinois, John lived throughout the Chicagoland area, raising his family in Highland Park, before moving to San Francisco in 2002. John started his 45 year career in the sanitary supplies industry at Bolotin Inc. building the business into a regional leader. His reputation as a trusted and skilled business man created lifelong friendships with clients, suppliers and colleagues. John was a committed leader in the Jewish Community, leading missions to Israel and the Soviet Union, living a life that embodied the ethic of Tikkun Olam – giving and repairing of the world. An online memorial service and a virtual Shiva will be held for family and friends.





