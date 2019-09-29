Home

Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:15 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
John Conroy Obituary
John Conroy, 84; loving brother of Mary (the late John) Costello and the late Margaret, Eileen and Joan; fond uncle of Brian Costello, Virginia (Robert) Cohrs and the late David; cherished great uncle of Christa, Tom, Caitlin and Steven; Visitation Wednesday 9 AM until time of prayers 10:15 AM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Bartholomew Church. Mass 11 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Misericordia. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
