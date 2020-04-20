|
94 of Chicago died peacefully on April 18th of natural causes. Beloved son of the late Theodore & Victoria Constant, longtime friend and companion of Jeffrey Edwards (45 years). He is survived by his sister Helen Sebastian-Issel, brother of the late Alice Woodworth (Ralph). Uncle to Edward Sebastian (Rosemary), Margaret Ostrom (Donald), the late William Sebastian (Kathleen), Victoria Tonda (Carlos), Constance Robinson (Alan) & Thomas Woodworth. Great Uncle to Helen, Jeff, Julie, Michael (Theresa), Steven (Rachel) Sebastian, Troy & Trent Tonda. Great Great Uncle to Jeffrey, Marissa, Anthony, Abby, Andrew & Emma Sebastian. Special Friend to Jay D. Edwards (Nancy) Dylan & James.
WWII Veteran serving in the Army Air Force as a Bombardier, Vice President at Jefferson State Bank for many years, Graduate of University of Illinois, long time resident of Harbor Point Towers serving on many committees. Friend to all who knew him. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020