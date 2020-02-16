|
John Corsini, age 81, of Lombard. Beloved husband of Carol Corsini, nee Strzelecki; loving father of Charles "Chuck" (Toby) and Roman (Jeannie) Corsini; devoted grandfather of Mark, Alexi, Katie, and Anya Corsini; fond brother of Andrew (Carol) Corsini, the late Violet (Anthony) Lamantia, Gino (Patricia) Corsini, Grace (Joe) Marzullo, and the late Frank Corsini; dear brother in law, uncle of many nieces and nephews, and good friend to all. John was a member of Teamsters Union Local 726, an avid Chicago sports fan, and a member of the Chicago Ave. "Get Together" Gang. Visitation Tuesday, February 18, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Wednesday, 9:45 AM from the funeral home to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1025 E. Madison, Lombard. Mass 10:30AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1025 E Madison St, Lombard, IL 60148, are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020