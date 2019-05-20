Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
John O'Leary
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Philip the Apostle Church
1962 Old Willow Road
Northfield, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Philip the Apostle Church
1962 Old Willow Road
Northfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Coughlin O'Leary

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Coughlin O'Leary Obituary
John Coughlin O'Leary, age 78, of Glenview, IL and formerly of Bridgeport, CT. Beloved husband of Veronica O'Leary nee Casey. Loving father of Shaun Thomas, M.D. (Patricia Hann, M.D.) O'Leary and Kevin Patrick (Viviana Costantini) O'Leary.Proud grandfather of the Anna, Conall, Kyla, and Gavin O'Leary; Shannen, Giancarlo, Sophia O'Leary. Dear brother of Mary Theresa (the late William) DeStefano, Thomas Francis (Mary Tallerico) O'Leary, and the late Colleen O'Leary (the late Thomas) Caco. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Former Police Commissioner for the City of Bridgeport, CT from 1976-1982. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Philip the Apostle Church, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Interment Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Northwest Community Hospital Foundation, 3040 West Salt Creek Lane, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now