Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Gallagher). Loving father of Jeremy (Tina), Joshua (Candace), Jason, Ryan, Joseph and Eric. Dear grandfather of Olivia, Paige, Quinn, Johnathan, Logan and Arya. Dear brother of Kim (Mike) Brogan, Kathy (Bob) Boldt and the late Kevin. Beloved son of the late Neil and the late Sue Coyle. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud member of I.B.E.W. Local 134. Family and friends are asked to gather for a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church located at 15050 S. Wolf Rd., Orland Park, for a Memorial Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will occur at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the Richard-Midway Funeral Home. For information call 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019