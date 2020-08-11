John Crisham

John "Jack" Crisham of Homer Glen, age 82. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Survived by his "bride" of 58 years, Marilyn (Nee O'Neill), his children Colleen (Bob) Conlon, Jack (Kristi) Crisham DMD, Kim (Jim) Hatfield and Tom (Andrew Rodbro) Crisham; his grandchildren Kate (Andy) Potts, Shane (Kim) Conlon, Jimmy and Meghan Hatfield, Katherine and Claire Crisham and his great-grandchildren Jude, Liam and Maeve Potts. Oldest brother to Thomas (Kitty) Crisham and Joseph (Mary Grace) Crisham. Preceded in death by his parents John and Ellen Crisham, and his son Kevin. Funeral Wednesday 10:45am from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St. to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 11:30am. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3pm to 8pm. Formerly of Chicago, St. Sabina's class of 1951. St. Rita High School, class of 1955, and proud to have served his country in the US Marine Corps. Retired from the Chicago Police Department and Tootsie Roll. Proud member of Operating Engineers Local 399, having started his career in 1961. Jack and Marilyn were married on May 26, 1962. They spent 37 years in the West Lawn Neighborhood of Chicago and were devoted parishioners at St. Mary Star of the Sea prior to retirement and relocation to Homer Glen. Jack co-founded the Midway Baseball League in 1970 and coached for 19 years. He also coached football for St. Mary's. Jack was very proud of his Irish Heritage and was a tireless worker to provide a Catholic education for his children. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman, a 35-year member of the Pioneer Valley Sportsman's Association. Upon retirement, he and Marilyn traveled extensively and spent their winters at Countryside, in Naples, Florida. Jack played on a senior baseball team until the age of 78. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and has left them with great memories and invaluable advice. Special thanks to Providence Hospice and especially neighbors Al and Ellen Dudycha, who were dear friends and always helped Jack as his health declined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's name to the Salvation Army. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
.