John Crisham

John "Jack" Crisham of Homer Glen, age 82. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Survived by his "bride" of 58 years, Marilyn (Nee O'Neill), his children Colleen (Bob) Conlon, Jack (Kristi) Crisham DMD, Kim (Jim) Hatfield and Tom (Andrew Rodbro) Crisham; his grandchildren Kate (Andy) Potts, Shane (Kim) Conlon, Jimmy and Meghan Hatfield, Katherine and Claire Crisham and his great-grandchildren Jude, Liam and Maeve Potts. Oldest brother to Thomas (Kitty) Crisham and Joseph (Mary Grace) Crisham. Preceded in death by his parents John and Ellen Crisham, and his son Kevin. Funeral Wednesday 10:45am from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St. to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 11:30am. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3pm to 8pm. For further information 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
.