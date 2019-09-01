|
|
John C. Martin, 81, of Hazel Crest died Aug. 18, 2019. He taught at Thornton Township H.S. from 1960-1994, 23 of those years as co-teacher for American Civilization & Communication with Michael Devine. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Rose; daughter, Julia; son, Gregory; grandson, Scott; sister, Sally Berg; and brother, J. Michael. A memorial is planned for 11 a.m. on Sept. 7, at Hazel Crest Community United Methodist Church, 17050 California, Hazel Crest, IL 60429. Memorials to: church; Cancer Support Center of Homewood, IL, or Thornton Twp. Teachers Scholarship Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019