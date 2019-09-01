Home

Hazel Crest Community United
17050 California Ave
Hazel Crest, IL 60429
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hazel Crest Community United Methodist Church
17050 California
Hazel Crest, IL
John Curtis Martin Obituary
John C. Martin, 81, of Hazel Crest died Aug. 18, 2019. He taught at Thornton Township H.S. from 1960-1994, 23 of those years as co-teacher for American Civilization & Communication with Michael Devine. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Rose; daughter, Julia; son, Gregory; grandson, Scott; sister, Sally Berg; and brother, J. Michael. A memorial is planned for 11 a.m. on Sept. 7, at Hazel Crest Community United Methodist Church, 17050 California, Hazel Crest, IL 60429. Memorials to: church; Cancer Support Center of Homewood, IL, or Thornton Twp. Teachers Scholarship Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
