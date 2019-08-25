|
John Czerechowicz, age 94; WW II Navy Air Corp veteran with the Trans Union Night Fighter Tactical Unit #1; beloved husband of Marcella, nee Motykiewicz; loving father of Jane (David) Cook and Cindy Czerechowicz; proud grandfather of Melanie (Brian) Jazak; great grandfather of Hannah Jazak; fond brother of Michael (Karen) and the late Frank (Jackie) Chereck; dear brother-in-law of Ken (Pam) Merritt; also survived by loving nieces and a nephew. Member of Mt. Prospect American Legion Post No. 525. Retired from Chicago Board of Education as an electrician. Visitation Wed., Aug. 28, 2019, 3-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd. Mt. Prospect Funeral Thur. 11 AM Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion Post No. 525 or Journey Care Hospice appreciated. 847/394-2336.
