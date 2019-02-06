Jack passed away reluctantly from heart failure on January 27, 2019, at the age of 85. He is survived by his great love of almost 63 years Kathleen "Kay" (nee Magee); daughter Meg (Steve) Dzik of Houston, daughter Sheila, and son Brian of Chicago; grandchildren Jack, Kaylyn, and Alex Dzik. Jack is preceded in death by his son Bill in Dallas, older brother Frank and younger brother Patrick. Jack had many expressions that mostly came from his father such as "It's a great life if you don't weaken" and Jack indeed had a great life. In lieu of flowers or memorials, Jack would like you to buy a lottery ticket and if you win, spend some of the money on someone that needs help. A special thanks to Dr. Bruce Malm of DuPage Medical Group for his compassionate care and also to Drs. Clarence Shub and Titus Evans of the Mayo Clinic. Memorial visitation Saturday, February 9th, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Damian Church, 5300 W. 155th Street, Oak Forest, IL, Memorial Mass of the Resurrection 12:00 noon. Interment private. Please read Jack's story at www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary