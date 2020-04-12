|
|
John D. Fern, 59, on April 9, 2020. We lost a man who was one of a kind. A true gentleman. A lawyer by training and a successful relationship builder at both work and home. An avid sports enthusiast, political junkie and lover of music. A true mensch. His humor and love of life will be greatly missed. John leaves behind his devoted wife, Nancy, loving children, Jessica (Sam), Emily (Evan), Jennifer (Michael), and Bradley; sister, Robin (Michael) and mother, Jacqueline. John was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert. Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to , or Blessings in a Backpack, www.blessingsinabackpack.org. We will celebrate John's life with friends & family when we can all gather safely. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020