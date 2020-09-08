John D. Glavas, age 90, United States Marine Corps Korean War Veteran, beloved husband of Rita (nee O'Brien); loving father of Michael (Arlene) Glavas, Matthew (Mary) Glavas and Jeannine (Dr. Greg) Cowell; cherished grandfather of James (Tina), John, Samuel, Mary Kate, Audrey, Cathryn and Matthew; caring great grandfather of Reagan; dear brother of the late Charles Glavas; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Damian Church, 5250 155th St. Oak Forest, IL 60452, for John's Funeral Mass. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. John was Senior Vice President and CFO at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center in Pittsburg, PA. Our everlasting gratitude to Palos Hospital and Palos Home Care for their loving care of John. Funeral info 708-429-3200.





