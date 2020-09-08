1/2
John D. Glavas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John D. Glavas, age 90, United States Marine Corps Korean War Veteran, beloved husband of Rita (nee O'Brien); loving father of Michael (Arlene) Glavas, Matthew (Mary) Glavas and Jeannine (Dr. Greg) Cowell; cherished grandfather of James (Tina), John, Samuel, Mary Kate, Audrey, Cathryn and Matthew; caring great grandfather of Reagan; dear brother of the late Charles Glavas; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Damian Church, 5250 155th St. Oak Forest, IL 60452, for John's Funeral Mass. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. John was Senior Vice President and CFO at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center in Pittsburg, PA. Our everlasting gratitude to Palos Hospital and Palos Home Care for their loving care of John. Funeral info 708-429-3200.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Damian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved