|
|
? John D. Marshall, 79, of Palatine, passed away on December 22, 2019. He was born May 19, 1940 to Howard and Sophie Marshall, of Somonauk, Illinois.
John is survived by Marcia, his wife of 58 years, their children: Jackie (Jim) Danielson, David Marshall, Jason (Sara) Marshall, Patty (Mark) Anderson, Brian (Tricia) Marshall, Denise (Chris) Perkins, Mike (Jen) Marshall, and Cathy (Dave) Waltz, 31 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson.
Family and friends are invited to gather at 10am on December 26, 2019 at St. Theresa in Palatine followed by 11am Mass. A Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019