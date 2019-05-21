Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Revere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Revere

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John D. Revere Obituary
John D. Revere, 74 of Algonquin, died peacefully, May 17, 2019Visitation will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00pm with a Masonic service held at 7:30pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to .John was born October 14, 1944 the son of David and Rose Revere. On November 4, 1964 he married Gloria Parker. He worked as a pipefitter for Local 597 until his retirement. He was a 33rd degree Mason, Past Sovereign Prince with the Scottish Rite, Past district Grand Master of Northern Illinois Region, and Past Master of Park Ridge lodge 988. John was also a Shriner and part of the North Rite. He was an avid Chicago Cub and Sox fan and enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing softball. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew himHe is survived by his wife, Gloria, sons, Brian (Victoria) Revere, Jay (Aimee) Revere and Chris (Valorie) Revere, his grandchildren, Jaclyn, Cassidi, Carli, Rocco, Gino and Brooklynn and step grandchildren, Lindsey and Lidia. He is also survived by his siblings, David, Rose, Mary, Kathy, Susie and by many nieces and nephews.John was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Helen.For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.