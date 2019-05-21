John D. Revere, 74 of Algonquin, died peacefully, May 17, 2019Visitation will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00pm with a Masonic service held at 7:30pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to .John was born October 14, 1944 the son of David and Rose Revere. On November 4, 1964 he married Gloria Parker. He worked as a pipefitter for Local 597 until his retirement. He was a 33rd degree Mason, Past Sovereign Prince with the Scottish Rite, Past district Grand Master of Northern Illinois Region, and Past Master of Park Ridge lodge 988. John was also a Shriner and part of the North Rite. He was an avid Chicago Cub and Sox fan and enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing softball. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew himHe is survived by his wife, Gloria, sons, Brian (Victoria) Revere, Jay (Aimee) Revere and Chris (Valorie) Revere, his grandchildren, Jaclyn, Cassidi, Carli, Rocco, Gino and Brooklynn and step grandchildren, Lindsey and Lidia. He is also survived by his siblings, David, Rose, Mary, Kathy, Susie and by many nieces and nephews.John was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Helen.For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary