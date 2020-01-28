Home

COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church
301 S. Ioka Ave.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church
John D. Sasiadek, age 91; Beloved husband of Dorothy for 70 years; Caring father of John and Cheryl (Anthony) Giovannetti; Loving papa of Jaime (Mark) Tack and A. J. Giovannetti; Dearest great-papa of Gavin and Sloane Tack; Dearest uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd. Niles. Funeral Service Thursday, January 30th, lying in state 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m., at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church, 301 S. Ioka Ave. Mt. Prospect, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery; Information 847 581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020
