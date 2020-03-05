Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000

John D. Sheehy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. Sheehy Obituary
John D. Sheehy, age 84, Chicago native and longtime resident of the Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Maryann Sheehy, nee Volland. Loving father of Mark (Jill McGowan) Sheehy, Glenn (Raymond Rodriguez) Sheehy and Christopher (Tyna Lewis-Lewandowski) Sheehy. Brother of the late Patricia Kamradt and Marlene Kulungian. Uncle of Angela Love, Laurie Kulungian, and other nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday March 7, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. to time of Service 11:00 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Memorials appreciated to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3116 S. Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608. John was a truck driver for Signal Delivery and a proud member the Chicago Truck Drivers Helpers and Warehouse Workers Union, Local 705. Also well known in the Congress Park School Community for being a dedicated custodian for over 10 years. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -