John D. Sheehy, age 84, Chicago native and longtime resident of the Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Maryann Sheehy, nee Volland. Loving father of Mark (Jill McGowan) Sheehy, Glenn (Raymond Rodriguez) Sheehy and Christopher (Tyna Lewis-Lewandowski) Sheehy. Brother of the late Patricia Kamradt and Marlene Kulungian. Uncle of Angela Love, Laurie Kulungian, and other nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday March 7, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. to time of Service 11:00 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Memorials appreciated to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3116 S. Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608. John was a truck driver for Signal Delivery and a proud member the Chicago Truck Drivers Helpers and Warehouse Workers Union, Local 705. Also well known in the Congress Park School Community for being a dedicated custodian for over 10 years. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020