John D. Sutko
John D. Sutko, Beloved husband of Alice (nee Gabrysiak); loving father of David (Michele) and Cynthia (Gregory) Koranda; dear grandfather of Priest Alexander (Dr. Carly) Koranda, Marissa (Ethan) Rucker, Aaron Koranda and Michael Sutko; great-grandfather of Magdalena and Anna Koranda; fond brother of Michael Nicholas Sutko and Mary Jane (Frank) Rozdilsky; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were conducted Friday at St. Peter & St. Paul Orthodox Church. Interment was private at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by Otto V. Stransky & Son (773) 778-0700


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral service
St. Peter & St. Paul Orthodox Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Dear Alice and Family -

Throughout his life, John served the church with dedication and dignity, from the old St. Peter and St. Paul in Chicago, to the interim church in Westmont, and then at the church in Burr Ridge. He was an inspiration to not only the choir members, but to all of us as well. Seeing him at rest yesterday brought to mind something I remembered. Two young brothers were among many who were gathered together at their grandmothers wake. The younger brother, after looking for his grandmother for a while and not seeing her anywhere, asked his older brother, Wheres Grandma? The older brother pointed to the casket and said - Oh, shes over there asleep in her treasure chest. Sleep well, John.

Until He returns

Barbara Seyfarth
Barbara Seyfarth
Friend
June 12, 2020
I first heard Mr Sutko voice 68 years ago when my mother took me into SS Peter and Paul Church on Western Avenue. He served the Orthodox Church for many many years and his voice now silenced in death will now be heard in the Kingdom of heaven. For me every time I will enter into our church his voice will be heard in my heart. Mr Sutko May your memory be eternal. Bob and Patti Lewandowski (Morgucz family)
Bob Lewandowski
Friend
June 11, 2020
To the Sutko family, May John's memory be eternal and may his soul rest with the souls of the blessed. He will be sorely missed.
Caye Caswick
Friend
