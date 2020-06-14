Dear Alice and Family -



Throughout his life, John served the church with dedication and dignity, from the old St. Peter and St. Paul in Chicago, to the interim church in Westmont, and then at the church in Burr Ridge. He was an inspiration to not only the choir members, but to all of us as well. Seeing him at rest yesterday brought to mind something I remembered. Two young brothers were among many who were gathered together at their grandmothers wake. The younger brother, after looking for his grandmother for a while and not seeing her anywhere, asked his older brother, Wheres Grandma? The older brother pointed to the casket and said - Oh, shes over there asleep in her treasure chest. Sleep well, John.



Until He returns



Barbara Seyfarth

Barbara Seyfarth

Friend