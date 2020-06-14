Dear Alice and Family -
Throughout his life, John served the church with dedication and dignity, from the old St. Peter and St. Paul in Chicago, to the interim church in Westmont, and then at the church in Burr Ridge. He was an inspiration to not only the choir members, but to all of us as well. Seeing him at rest yesterday brought to mind something I remembered. Two young brothers were among many who were gathered together at their grandmothers wake. The younger brother, after looking for his grandmother for a while and not seeing her anywhere, asked his older brother, Wheres Grandma? The older brother pointed to the casket and said - Oh, shes over there asleep in her treasure chest. Sleep well, John.
Until He returns
Barbara Seyfarth
John D. Sutko, Beloved husband of Alice (nee Gabrysiak); loving father of David (Michele) and Cynthia (Gregory) Koranda; dear grandfather of Priest Alexander (Dr. Carly) Koranda, Marissa (Ethan) Rucker, Aaron Koranda and Michael Sutko; great-grandfather of Magdalena and Anna Koranda; fond brother of Michael Nicholas Sutko and Mary Jane (Frank) Rozdilsky; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were conducted Friday at St. Peter & St. Paul Orthodox Church. Interment was private at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by Otto V. Stransky & Son (773) 778-0700
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.