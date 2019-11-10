|
|
John D. "Doc" Thorpe, of Naperville, IL, previously of the Hinsdale and LaGrange, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home in Naperville.
A veteran of the Korean War, he served honorably in the U.S. Army and later in the U.S. Navy.
John is survived by his devoted wife, Jean Thorpe, his beloved children, Timothy, Gail (Pat) Mullarkey, Judith (Curt) Michols, Neil (Dawn), Paul, Maureen, and John and his cherished grandchildren, Andrew Michols, Caroline and Connor Thorpe. He is also survived by his brother, David (Regina) Thorpe and sisters-in-law, Joan Broholm and Judy Kollbaum.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Christopher, his parents, Phillip and Virginia Thorpe (nee Sprang), his sister, Geraldine Jung and brother-in-law, Richard Jung, and brother, Neil.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth Street, Naperville.
A memorial mass to celebrate John's life will follow Friday, 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019