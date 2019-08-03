|
|
John D. Urquhart, 77, of Elgin and formerly of Chicago passed away at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 2, 1942 in Chicago the son of Edward and Helen Shine Urquhart. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; children, Colleen, Gary (Michaeline), Mark, Dawn (Jamey), Paul, Johnny (Tiffany); 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and siblings, Bill (Gloria) and Patricia. John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 215 Thomas More Drive, Elgin. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8PM at Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State Street, Elgin, and again on Monday at church from 9:30AM until the time of mass. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 3, 2019