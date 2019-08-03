Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
215 Thomas More Drive
Elgin, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
215 Thomas More Drive
Elgin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Urquart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Urquart


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. Urquart Obituary
John D. Urquhart, 77, of Elgin and formerly of Chicago passed away at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 2, 1942 in Chicago the son of Edward and Helen Shine Urquhart. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; children, Colleen, Gary (Michaeline), Mark, Dawn (Jamey), Paul, Johnny (Tiffany); 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and siblings, Bill (Gloria) and Patricia. John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 215 Thomas More Drive, Elgin. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8PM at Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State Street, Elgin, and again on Monday at church from 9:30AM until the time of mass. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now