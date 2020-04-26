|
John D. Verber, age 74, Retired CPD 2nd District, of Orland Park, formerly of Chicago. Beloved Father of Jeni (Marty) Lucas and Ginger Klimek. Proud Grandfather of Tyler, Will and Nate Klimek. John was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police for over 45 yrs., the Coin Operated Collectors Association and the Orland Park Law Enforcement Organization. Services and Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery were private. Memorials to PAWS of Tinley Park: https://pawstinleypark.org or VITAS Hospice Chicago South: https://vitascommunityconnection.org , would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois, 800-622-8358.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020