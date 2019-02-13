|
|
John P. Daley of Chicago passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on February 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Laverne. Loving father to Jim (Kathy), Carol (Rudy) Vanderbiest and Kathleen (Tom) Ruane; proud grandfather to Lauren (Jon), Dan, Kristen, Emily, Melissa, Katelyn, Tommy and Kelly; dear brother to the late Kay, Eileen and Virginia; fond uncle to many neices and nephews.Prior to starting a family John service in WWII as Master Sargent and aircraft mechanic of the Army Air Corps. He worked for the City of Chicago Water Department for 30 years and had been retired for over 30 years.Memorial visitation Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Julianna Church, 7200 N. Osceola Ave., Chicago, Il. 60631 from 10 am to 11 am with a memorial mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations welcome to the , .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019