Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Daniel Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Daniel Lynch Obituary
John Daniel Lynch 'Jack', age 91, WWII and Korean War Marine Corp Veteran, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Anderson); loving father of Kim Lynch, Lisa (Dean) Corradino, Mary Therese (James) Coady, Carrie Lynch, Tara (Steven) Bradbury and John (Kristina) Lynch; proud gramps of Cody, Austin, Sean, Colleen, Maddie, Hannah, Allison, Molly, Jack, Maeve, Eleanor and Tessa; dear brother of Geraldine Quinn, the late Mary Catherine, Michael, Dorothy and Lorraine; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 6-8 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park to St. Damian Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Damian Food Pantry or St. Damian School Scholarship Fund, 5250 155th St. Oak Forest, IL 60452, would be appreciated. Funeral info 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now