John Daniel Lynch 'Jack', age 91, WWII and Korean War Marine Corp Veteran, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Anderson); loving father of Kim Lynch, Lisa (Dean) Corradino, Mary Therese (James) Coady, Carrie Lynch, Tara (Steven) Bradbury and John (Kristina) Lynch; proud gramps of Cody, Austin, Sean, Colleen, Maddie, Hannah, Allison, Molly, Jack, Maeve, Eleanor and Tessa; dear brother of Geraldine Quinn, the late Mary Catherine, Michael, Dorothy and Lorraine; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 6-8 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park to St. Damian Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Damian Food Pantry or St. Damian School Scholarship Fund, 5250 155th St. Oak Forest, IL 60452, would be appreciated. Funeral info 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019