Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for John Trolley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Daniel "Dan" Trolley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Daniel "Dan" Trolley Obituary
John Daniel Trolley, "Dan", age 76, of LaGrange; beloved husband of Lynn (nee Kelly); loving father of John Daniel (Julie) Trolley & Jane (Doug) Schroeder; proud grandfather of Emma, Allison, Margaret, & Katherine; adoring brother of Rose Marie (the late Louis) Roseth; loving uncle of Harry, Michelle, Meredith, & Matthew; friend to brother-in-law John (Mary) Kelly; preceded in death by brother Michael Trolley and parents John Trolley & Rose Budd Trolley. Visitation 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 22 at 9:30 a.m for funeral prayers. A procession to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange will follow for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's name to the Legacy Guild are appreciated (thelegacyguild.com). Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now