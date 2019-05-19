|
John Daniel Trolley, "Dan", age 76, of LaGrange; beloved husband of Lynn (nee Kelly); loving father of John Daniel (Julie) Trolley & Jane (Doug) Schroeder; proud grandfather of Emma, Allison, Margaret, & Katherine; adoring brother of Rose Marie (the late Louis) Roseth; loving uncle of Harry, Michelle, Meredith, & Matthew; friend to brother-in-law John (Mary) Kelly; preceded in death by brother Michael Trolley and parents John Trolley & Rose Budd Trolley. Visitation 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 22 at 9:30 a.m for funeral prayers. A procession to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange will follow for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's name to the Legacy Guild are appreciated (thelegacyguild.com). Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019