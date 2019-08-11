|
|
John David Loft, PhD, Age 67, died peacefully at his home in Long Beach, IN on August 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Annie Malone; loving step-father to Rebecca Frederick, Leah McIlrath (Sean) and Natalie Frederick; adored "Papa John" to Maxwell, Miles, Lucy and Rose. John was born in Omaha, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Clara Loft and brother Richard C. Loft. John was a proud alum of Reed College and the University of Chicago. His career in social science research spanned over 40 years. Among medical organizations, clinical providers and patients, John was widely recognized as a leading survey research expert. He is the author of numerous articles, monographs, and books. He was a member of the American Public Health Association, the American Statistical Association and served as the ethical chairman of the American Association for Public Opinion Research. John was an avid traveler and loved deep conversations. His depth of understanding was amazing. He was a devoted yogi and student of meditation for over 20 years. These practices became his life support during his illness and beyond. His devotion was incredible. John's wise counsel and gentle spirit were treasured by all who knew him. He was wise, loving, kind and compassionate. A celebration of John's life will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, 1:00pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Friends will be received from 12:00 Noon-1:00pm before the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Manjushree Foundation 10303 N Hwy 12 E., Michigan City, IN 46360 or online at www.manjushreefoundation.com. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019