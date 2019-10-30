|
|
John David Marks died peacefully on October 20, 2019 in Highland Park, Illinois at the age of 59. John is survived by his wife Ruth Goldfinger Marks, children Matthew, Joseph, and Elizabeth, and brother Bob (Michelle) of Atlanta, GA, cousins David, Danny and Julie Sinykin and Aunt Suzie Sinykin. John was also loved by his sister in laws Karen Goldfinger Baker and Stacey Goldfinger, brother in laws David Baker and Ronnie Goldfinger, nephews and niece Jacob Goldfinger, Rachel Goldfinger, Samuel Baker and Gabriel Baker. He is preceded in death by mother Joy Zuckert and step father Jack Zuckert. John was born on December 20, 1959 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from Nicolet High School, and from Indiana University with a degree in General Studies. John married Ruth, in 1991. After moving to Chicago, John began working as a sales rep for MPK Computing a startup which later became CDW(Computer Discount Warehouse) where as a founding partner, John held various positions including Executive Vice President of Marketing, Procurement and Sales. John later joined Elek-Tek, another Chicago based company as Director of Corporate Sales, Marketing and Executive Management and Hartford Computer Group where his role was similar. In each company he helped to change the course of business through his dynamic understanding of marketing, vendor relationships and had a sales acumen to not just nurture a sales organization to its highest revenues but personally helped a number of today's entrepreneurs in taking a chance to go out on their own. John started JDM Infrastructure in 2001 in his basement and grew the company to $80 million dollars and offices around the US. While growing his businesses the Marks family also grew and Ruth and John welcomed 3 children into their home and Matthew, Joey and Elizabeth followed faithfully by Stella their beloved Labradoodle. His children remember him as a driven & humorous father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. John was a visionary and touched many lives. A lover of overnight camp (Timberlane), community activities including co-founding Deerfield's Wooden Bat Baseball Tournament, John was generous, witty and dedicated. He loved his family and was passionate about his sports teams including the Green Bay Packers, all Wisconsin sports, any team his kids were on, the Chicago Blackhawks and Bulls and Kopp's Custard. Services were held at Am Shalom Synagogue in Glencoe, IL at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 23rd. The service was beautifully officiated by rabbi Steven Lowenstein. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of the IDF (IsraelDefense Forces) www.FIDF.org, in John's honor. The family would also like to thank the Hospice care of Suncrest Hospice and the fabulous team at Warren Barr North Shore and all of our friends and family who offered support and love by visiting John during the past 5 years. For info please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019