John DeGraf, 65. Passed from this world on June 18, 2020 in Loves Park, IL Beloved son of the late Gottfried and Marion DeGraf. Loving brother of Charles, Peter, Robert, William, David and the late Larry and their families. John was a graduate of Oregon High School, N.I.U., and the University of Iowa. Family and friends will meet Friday, July 3rd at Ridgewood Cemetery, 9900 N Milwaukee Ave. Des Plaines for a graveside service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/donate/
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.