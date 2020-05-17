Jack Delveaux age 83 passed away May 13, 2020 in Peach Tree Georgia due to natural causes. Jack was born in Chicago to the late Arnold and Phyllis Delveaux. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Jayne Sullivan, who survives in Peach Tree. Also surviving are 4 children, Victoria (BilIy) Hughes, Michaele Delveaux, Jack Jr., Todd (Lin) Delveaux, 6 grand children, 2 great grand children, 1 great great grandchild, sister Marlene (Richard) Reynolds ,sister in law Trudy Delveaux and many nieces and nephews. A brother, Arnold "Skip" Delveaux preceded him in death. Jack was a graduate of Fenger High School and the University of Illinois in Champagne. He was a professional football player with the Winnepeg Blue Bombers and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. His cremated remains are to be laid to rest in Canada where he was an avid hunter and fisherman. The Mighty Oak has fallen.





