John Delveaux
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Delveaux age 83 passed away May 13, 2020 in Peach Tree Georgia due to natural causes. Jack was born in Chicago to the late Arnold and Phyllis Delveaux. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Jayne Sullivan, who survives in Peach Tree. Also surviving are 4 children, Victoria (BilIy) Hughes, Michaele Delveaux, Jack Jr., Todd (Lin) Delveaux, 6 grand children, 2 great grand children, 1 great great grandchild, sister Marlene (Richard) Reynolds ,sister in law Trudy Delveaux and many nieces and nephews. A brother, Arnold "Skip" Delveaux preceded him in death. Jack was a graduate of Fenger High School and the University of Illinois in Champagne. He was a professional football player with the Winnepeg Blue Bombers and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. His cremated remains are to be laid to rest in Canada where he was an avid hunter and fisherman. The Mighty Oak has fallen.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved