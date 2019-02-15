Springfield, GA - John Desiderio, 84, passed away on February 11, 2019, at his home in Clyo, Georgia. John was born in Italy in 1934, spent four years in refugee camps following his escape from communist Yugoslavia after World War II, and immigrated to the United States in 1959. He relocated to Georgia from Chicago in 2017. He will be laid to rest on Monday, February 18 in Springfield, Georgia.Generous of heart, spirit, and time, John had an infectious smile, loved photography and reproduced many photos that he used in exhibits. John lived by the motto, "Niente e impossibile." Working under his artist's name of John Bucci, he is known for his artwork, innovations, and replicas of the Trevi Fountain which traveled to many Italian festivals around the United States. He was an active and contributing member of the Italian community. He was honored for his bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago Heights. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; two sisters, Gabriela Bucik of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Emilia Razman of Tampa, Florida; two brothers, Augustine Bucik and Vince Bucik both of Chicago, Illinois; and several nieces and a nephew.Remembrances may be given to St. Boniface Church Building Fund, 1952 Highway 21 South, Springfield, Georgia 31329; Compassus Hospice, 107 Southern Blvd., Suite 203, Savannah, Georgia 31405; or Amedisys Home Health, 907 Lisa Street, Suite A, Rincon, Georgia 31326. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary