John "Ioannis" Diamantis
John (Ioannis) Theodoros Diamantis, 96, formerly of Dimitra, Gortynia, Greece; Beloved husband of Moschoula nee Mallis; Devoted father of Maria Linda Diamantis and Theodore John Diamantis; Loving brother of the late George (the late Titsa) Diamantis; Dearest uncle of Theodore Diamantis of Denver, CO.; Dear Godfather of Ioannis Afentakis, Angela Maglaris, Nikki Drakopoulos, and Dimitris Stavrou. Mr. Diamantis, was an educator teaching the Greek language and culture in many of the Greek Orthodox Churches throughout the Chicagoland area, primarily St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church where he also served as principal from 1963 thru 2006. He was an active member in the A.H.E.P.A. and the Gortyian Society. He also was the founder of Athens Greek Radio Program from 1957-2014. Funeral Service, Thursday, 10:00 a.m., June 11, 2020 at St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church 5649 N. Sheridan Rd. Chicago, IL. 60660, (if you plan on attending facial masks are required). The service will be live-streamed at 10:00 a.m. by going to St. Andrew's Facebook page. Interment will be private. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Donations in his memory to St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105-3678, appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas M. Pishos Funeral Director Ltd. (Hellenic Funeral Service)
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-745-1333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Maria Ress
Student
June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
My heart felt condolences to the family . Mr Diamantis was my teacher at St Andrews he was an excellent teacher while he was as some will say strong and unwavering towards teaching his students discipline needed in there studies and life itself he was also funny though not always showing it he had it in him to make us smile only AFTER we accomplished our tasks . My favorite memory is when we had to wake up at 7am to practice for our annual Greek school parade .I was a child and I would ask myself why do we have tp practice walking so much I remember thinking Mr Diamantis is teaching us more than just walking ......So much that I convinced them to start High School Greek school ))))))May God bless his soul may your memory be eternal thank you for teaching me some wonderful values thank you for being my teacher.Maria Ress Bausch
Maria Ress Bausch
Student
