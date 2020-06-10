My heart felt condolences to the family . Mr Diamantis was my teacher at St Andrews he was an excellent teacher while he was as some will say strong and unwavering towards teaching his students discipline needed in there studies and life itself he was also funny though not always showing it he had it in him to make us smile only AFTER we accomplished our tasks . My favorite memory is when we had to wake up at 7am to practice for our annual Greek school parade .I was a child and I would ask myself why do we have tp practice walking so much I remember thinking Mr Diamantis is teaching us more than just walking ......So much that I convinced them to start High School Greek school ))))))May God bless his soul may your memory be eternal thank you for teaching me some wonderful values thank you for being my teacher.Maria Ress Bausch

