John (Ioannis) Theodoros Diamantis, 96, formerly of Dimitra, Gortynia, Greece; Beloved husband of Moschoula nee Mallis; Devoted father of Maria Linda Diamantis and Theodore John Diamantis; Loving brother of the late George (the late Titsa) Diamantis; Dearest uncle of Theodore Diamantis of Denver, CO.; Dear Godfather of Ioannis Afentakis, Angela Maglaris, Nikki Drakopoulos, and Dimitris Stavrou. Mr. Diamantis, was an educator teaching the Greek language and culture in many of the Greek Orthodox Churches throughout the Chicagoland area, primarily St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church where he also served as principal from 1963 thru 2006. He was an active member in the A.H.E.P.A. and the Gortyian Society. He also was the founder of Athens Greek Radio Program from 1957-2014. Funeral Service, Thursday, 10:00 a.m., June 11, 2020 at St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church 5649 N. Sheridan Rd. Chicago, IL. 60660, (if you plan on attending facial masks are required). The service will be live-streamed at 10:00 a.m. by going to St. Andrew's Facebook page. Interment will be private. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Donations in his memory to St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105-3678, appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.