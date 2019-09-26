|
John "Jack" Doyle, Age 66. Devoted husband of Marcella (nee DiBartolo) Doyle. Worlds most adored father to Shannon (Stephie James) Doyle, Meghan (Nic) Dawson and Christina (Eric Tucker) Doyle. Cherished grandfather of Gabriela, Cameron and Ryan. Dear brother of Kathleen (Gerald) Byrne, Joseph (Deborah), Thomas, James (Michele), Paul (Gina), Patrick (Laura), Marianne Tinley, the late Mark (Judith) and the late Judith (late William) Bahret. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Loyal friend to many who will forever remember his infectious smile, quick wit and generous heart. Known above all as a dedicated family man like no other. Visitation Thursday Sept. 26 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe, Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019