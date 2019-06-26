|
John E. Anderson beloved husband of Roberta A. Anderson. Dear father of Kimberly (Scott) Mavronicles, Amy (Ryan) Neach, John Anderson Jr. and Susan Anderson Fairchild. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Isabella, Michael, Francesca, Anderson and Maggie. Fond brother of Dr. William Anderson, David Anderson and MaryAnn Swenson. Visitation Wednesday July 10th, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Hwy. Mt. Prospect. Visitation Thursday July 11th, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd. and Meier Rd. Mt. Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org or 912 Killian Hill Rd, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. For info (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019