John E. Auerbach, 97, of Atlanta GA, formerly Homewood IL, died April 18. Only child of late John A. and Rose (VonHuben) Auerbach of Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, he was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Muriel. A retired psychologist, he enjoyed years as researcher in emerging field of neuropsychology (with Dr. Halstead, University of Chicago) and later served south suburban school districts. WWII Army veteran who served in Brazil where he met his wife, he loved his family, his profession, dogs and football. Survivors include his children Edward (Wendy), Vivian (the late David Freides), and Barbara (Anne Borish); grandchildren Edward Jr (Heather Cooper) and Gregory Auerbach, Priscila and Tatiene Freides; great-grandchildren William, Alice and Ingrid Auerbach and Joshua Freides. Interment of ashes July 12, Noon, Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island, IL. Donations in his memory to International Neuropsychological Society, www.the-ins.org/donations, will benefit student researchers.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019