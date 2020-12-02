Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Belva Lee Barrett (nee Arnold). Devoted father of the late John, Cynthia, Thomas (Cathleen), Joseph (Diane), David (Susan), and Beth (John) Sawyer. Proud grandfather of Corey, Jaclyn (Ronald), Joseph (Brittany), Magdalyn, John (Victoria), Melissa (Stuart), Matthew (Christine), Dalton, Nicole, John, Steven, Jacob, Hannah, Sarah, Sedona, and Cassidy. Adored great-grandfather of 12. Dear brother of Richard (late Josephine) Barrett. Co-founder of Bowman, Barrett & Associates. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Friday 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society
, 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 or Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on John's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to his family. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878