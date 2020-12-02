1/
John E. Barrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Belva Lee Barrett (nee Arnold). Devoted father of the late John, Cynthia, Thomas (Cathleen), Joseph (Diane), David (Susan), and Beth (John) Sawyer. Proud grandfather of Corey, Jaclyn (Ronald), Joseph (Brittany), Magdalyn, John (Victoria), Melissa (Stuart), Matthew (Christine), Dalton, Nicole, John, Steven, Jacob, Hannah, Sarah, Sedona, and Cassidy. Adored great-grandfather of 12. Dear brother of Richard (late Josephine) Barrett. Co-founder of Bowman, Barrett & Associates. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Friday 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society, 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 or Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on John's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to his family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Uncle Jack, quite a man. If the was a quick visual description it would be the thinking man sculpture, but with a smile. From my earliest memories on Keeler to your family's move to Kolin. Christmases' together and the Birthday trips that everyone made out to Dolton. Our vacations in Minong are some of the finest memories anyone can have. All started here. Your kindness to my family is something beyond words, ThankYou, God Bless and you will be missed.
Dick Barrett
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved