Uncle Jack, quite a man. If the was a quick visual description it would be the thinking man sculpture, but with a smile. From my earliest memories on Keeler to your family's move to Kolin. Christmases' together and the Birthday trips that everyone made out to Dolton. Our vacations in Minong are some of the finest memories anyone can have. All started here. Your kindness to my family is something beyond words, ThankYou, God Bless and you will be missed.

Dick Barrett

Family