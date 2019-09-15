|
John "Jack" Edmund Binyon, passed on September 8th, 2019. He was born July 8th, 1945 in Chicago, to the late Mary and Hal Binyon. He is survived by his brother Hal III, and his children Sara and Duffy Binyon. He attended the Latin School of Chicago, Lake Forest Academy, and Cornell University. He began his career as a restaurateur at his family's restaurant, Binyon's, on Plymouth Court, and carried on the family's legacy flourishing with his own iconic restaurants across Chicago. He will be remembered as an avid horseman, world traveler, bon vivant, and hospitality legend. A private service was held with friends and family. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019