Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tohle Funeral Home
4325 W. Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
773-685-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for John Binyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Binyon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Binyon Obituary
John "Jack" Edmund Binyon, passed on September 8th, 2019. He was born July 8th, 1945 in Chicago, to the late Mary and Hal Binyon. He is survived by his brother Hal III, and his children Sara and Duffy Binyon. He attended the Latin School of Chicago, Lake Forest Academy, and Cornell University. He began his career as a restaurateur at his family's restaurant, Binyon's, on Plymouth Court, and carried on the family's legacy flourishing with his own iconic restaurants across Chicago. He will be remembered as an avid horseman, world traveler, bon vivant, and hospitality legend. A private service was held with friends and family. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now