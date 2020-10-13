John E. Depa, beloved husband of 68 years to the late Ann J. (nee Fornek) Depa; loving father of Donald (Maria), Kathy (Lou) Ruffolo, Cindy (Rick) LaBay, Steve (Nancy) and Gary (Kim) Depa; cherished grandfather and great grandfather of many; dearest brother of the late Walter (Delores) Depa, Estelle (Russell) Benda and Mary (Fernan) DeWolfe; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Special Thank You to Johns loving Care givers Shari and Cece. John will always be remembered for giving Silver Dollars. Visitation Thursday 10 A.M. until time of Funeral Service 1:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, facemasks and social distancing is required, Loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guest. Funeral info (708) 636-2320