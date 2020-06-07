Rev. John E. Flavin, 83, passed away May 30, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late John and Loretta Flavin. He served as Pastor at St. Sebastian's in Lakeview then at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview. A private funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Interment was at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. At some point in the future, when we are able, we will have a public funeral Mass for Fr. Flavin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, C/O Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. May he rest in God's deep peace. Well done, good and faithful servant. For full obituary go to www.nhscotthanekamp.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.