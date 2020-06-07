Rev. John E. Flavin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. John E. Flavin, 83, passed away May 30, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late John and Loretta Flavin. He served as Pastor at St. Sebastian's in Lakeview then at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview. A private funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Interment was at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. At some point in the future, when we are able, we will have a public funeral Mass for Fr. Flavin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, C/O Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. May he rest in God's deep peace. Well done, good and faithful servant. For full obituary go to www.nhscotthanekamp.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved