Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
N2620 Hwy 22
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 942-0544
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
John E. Heniff Obituary
Of Saxeville, WI, formerly of Chicago, age 86, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. The Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home, N2620 Hwy 22, Waupaca, WI 54981. The visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Crystal Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Waupaca Humane Association.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020
