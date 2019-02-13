|
John E. "Jack" Jirik Sr., age 85 of Lombard. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband for 61 years of Dolores "Dorie", nee Janota, loving father of Debbie (Rick) Roll, Jackie (late Michael) Musil, John Jirik Jr. and Barb (Bill) Hyland, cherished grandfather of Richie and Kyle Roll and Chrissy and Caitlin Hyland, dear brother of Mel Jirik, fond uncle to many. A visitation will be held Thursday, February 14, from 3-8pm at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 15 with 9:30am Prayers at Brust Funeral Home to St. Pius X Church, 1025 E. Madison St., Lombard for a 10am Mass. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 1-888-629-0094 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019