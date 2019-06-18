|
|
Kaucky , John E. John E. Kaucky, age 81, retired Chicago Police Officer of 1st District for 27 years passed away. John played U.S. Army football at Ft. Benning and served in Korea. Devoted son of the late Charles Sr. and Jennie (nee Dolezal); beloved brother of the late Richard, the late Charles Jr. (Dorothy), Catherine Miller, the late Rev. Francis Kaucky, and Edward (Carol); loving uncle of Linda (Larry) Kowalski, Suzanne (Larry) Kelly, Michael Kaucky, Dianna (Gerald) Lunsford, Carleen Kaucky, Janine (Roger) Coffee, the late William Kaucky, Dennis Kaucky (Steve Guldberg) and David Kaucky. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Thursday 8:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church 17500 84th Ave. Tinley Park Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Per John's wishes, a random act of kindness towards a police officer or military personnel would be appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019