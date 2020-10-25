1/1
John E. Kaufmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Edward Kaufmann, 76 passed in peace on September 30, 2020 at his home in Fox Lake, Illinois. He is survived by his two daughters, Victoria Kaufmann and Kimberly Paoli (nee Kaufmann), his sister Judith A. Nickel (Kaufmann) and brother-in-law Emil J. Nickel and 6 grand children and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Genevieve Kaufmann (Poglajen), father John H. Kaufmann and son John J. Kaufmann and beloved wife Christine Kaufmann (Baker).

Jack will be fondly remembered by many for his passion to build, read and for the love of his many cats. He will be dearly missed by his family.

Celebration of life will be held on November 14, 2020 at St. Walter Church, 130 W. Pine Street, Roselle, Illinois 60172 at 10:00a.m.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks are required.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Walter Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc.
31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 209
Volo, IL 60073
847.833.2928
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved