Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Maria Goretti Church
Schiller Park, IL
John E. Landvogt

John E. Landvogt Obituary
John "Jack" Landvogt, age 83, passed away on November 4, 2019. Loving husband of Geraldine (nee Heslin). Loving father of Patti (John) Benesch, Susan Raymond and Linda (Dave) Petersen. Dear grandfather of John Jr. (Kelly), Jennifer, Kevin, Robert, Krista, Jessica and Brian. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, Nov. 8th, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, Funeral Saturday, beginning at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. and then proceed to St. Maria Goretti Church, Schiller Park, for 12:00 Noon Mass. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Il. Info. www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
