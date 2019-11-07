|
|
John "Jack" Landvogt, age 83, passed away on November 4, 2019. Loving husband of Geraldine (nee Heslin). Loving father of Patti (John) Benesch, Susan Raymond and Linda (Dave) Petersen. Dear grandfather of John Jr. (Kelly), Jennifer, Kevin, Robert, Krista, Jessica and Brian. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, Nov. 8th, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, Funeral Saturday, beginning at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. and then proceed to St. Maria Goretti Church, Schiller Park, for 12:00 Noon Mass. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Il. Info. www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019