John E. "Jack" Lee, of Palatine passed away Friday, November 8th. He served in the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. Jack was the husband of the late Cecilia; beloved father of Deirdre (Daniel) Koehler; loving grandfather to Kevin; brother of Robert (Karen) Lee and the late Ronald (Marianne) Lee; and fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Viewing Saturday from 1 pm until time of service 3 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. Interment private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019