Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
John E. Lee Obituary
John E. "Jack" Lee, of Palatine passed away Friday, November 8th. He served in the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. Jack was the husband of the late Cecilia; beloved father of Deirdre (Daniel) Koehler; loving grandfather to Kevin; brother of Robert (Karen) Lee and the late Ronald (Marianne) Lee; and fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Viewing Saturday from 1 pm until time of service 3 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. Interment private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
