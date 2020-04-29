|
John E. Manak, age 92, World War II U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a resident of Cedarhurst of Woodridge, IL, formerly of Downers Grove, IL 1955-2018, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. He was born January 1, 1928 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020