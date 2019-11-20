|
|
John E McCann (86) of The Villages of Lynnhaven FL passed away on Nov 10, 2019. John was born on May 17, 1933 in Chicago IL. He spent the first couple of decades in Chicago growing up with his parents who were in the Pharmacy Industry. John went on to Butler University earning a BS in Pharmacy. While there he met the love of his life Joycelyn who he was married to for 62 years. John spent most of his life in Wildwood IL raising a family and quickly became aware of another love that of technology. He attended night school to learn all he could on computers which landed him a job at Abbott Laboratories in Abbott Park IL. He passionately worked a wonderful 30 year career at Abbott with various positions in Network Systems, Scientific Computing, and Research & Development Engineering. John loved to serve the people and was an active member of the Gagewood Lions Club, holding many leadership positions over the past 43 years including 1F District Governor, and making lifelong friends along the way.
A wonderful and devoted husband to Joycelyn and a great role model for his children and all who knew him. A man of integrity and good humor. John will be dearly missed, he is survived by his wife, Joycelyn; daughters: Lynn Knutson(Tom), Kathy Roberts, Debbie McCann(Jan ); sons: John McCann (Chris), Tim McCann (Karla); granddaughters, Michelle Boyden(Alex), Laura Knutson, Jennifer Roberts, Shea McGuane(Chris), Kelsey McCann, Erin McCann, Casey McCann, grandsons: Ryan Knutson, Austin Roberts; and 2 great grandchildren Will & Avery Boyden.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Lions of IL Foundation; https://www.lionsofillinoisfoundation.org/
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in IL.Online condolences may be left at www.baldwincremation.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019