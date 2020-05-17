John "Jack" E. O'Neal, age 90, born April 26, 1929, at rest peacefully at home, April 20, 2020.



Born, raised and lived in Chicago Heights, IL. A 59-year resident of Glenwood, IL. Beloved husband for 59 years to the late "Peggy" Loyce (nee Leisure), married May 26, 1956. Loving and cherished father to Sean (Cyndi) O'Neal and Ember (Craig) Jahnke. Extraordinary grandfather to Colin (Esther) Jahnke and Clare Jahnke. Proud of his precious great granddaughter.



Brother to Tom, Bob (late), Jim (late) and Chuck (late). Attended St. Agnes Parish & Catholic School, where he served at the altar, and Bloom High School both in Chicago Heights.



Employee of Santa Fe Railway for 20 years and Griffin Wheel Company for 23 years, both located in Chicago, retiring as Traffic Manager.



Jack was a voracious reader, book collector and a well-known patron of our public libraries. He was an adept conversationalist. Jack relished music of all genres, languages, art, live theater and films, spending much time at museums, concerts and theaters. He delighted in attending all school concerts and events for his grandchildren. He played piano and tinkered with a variety of instruments. He sang in the Santa Fe Choir. For pleasure, he was a writer of poetry and music. Jack was an expert in classical music.



While growing up, he enjoyed playing sports with his brothers and friends. A lifelong athlete, Jack was an avid bicyclist. Accurately logging his mileage, he averaged 20 miles a day, biking "around the world" over a period of 14 years. Surpassing this milestone, he continued riding until age 84. Jack enjoyed cycling through all southern suburbs, particularly in Chicago Heights, as he loved adventuring to favorite childhood spots reminiscing of old times.



We celebrate his quantity and quality! He liked it all…



Services were private and entrusted to Skyline Memorial Park, Monee IL





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store