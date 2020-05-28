John E. Olivo
John E. Olivo, 93, passed away peacefully, Monday May 25th, 2020 in Naples, FL. Beloved husband to Patricia , nee Blazer, loving father and inspiration to Janet (Tim) Bachert and John (Diane), grandson Matthew, brother-in-law James (Teri), nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and countless cousins who will miss him dearly. Brother to late Catherine and Richard. John and Patricia were married for 69 years and raised their family in Morton Grove, IL. John's work ethic was tireless working in banking and finance in Chicago until (finally) retiring at age 86. He was a good man who loved his family.

Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Website: www.stjude.org/donate. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.
