John E. "Jack" Pastwa, age 91, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband for 68 years to Genevieve, nee Wagner. Loving father of Daniel (Bill) Pastwa, Mickey Pastwa, Michele (Michael) Detlefsen and the late John Alan Pastwa. Cherished grandfather of Valerie Pastwa, twins John and Nick Pastwa; Magan, Chloe, and Michael Detlefsen. Dear brother of Jeanne Fassett and the late Marie (late Tom) Porter and the late Patricia Fiene. Fond brother-in-law of Nick (Elsie) Wagner and preceded in death by Rose (late Angelo) Bellina, Ann (late Ed) McGovern, Lorraine (late Fran) Hetfleisch, and MaryLou (late Mike) Burmas. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-9 PM. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 AM from Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL, Mass 10:00 AM. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Memorials to or preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019