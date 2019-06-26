|
John E. Ramm, age 68, a lifelong resident of Oak Park and River Forest; dear brother of James Scott (Patsy) Palmer. John was a 1968 graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School. He was a production supervisor for over 27 years with Cenveo Envelope Company, Chicago, IL. John was a lifelong accomplished bowler and pool player and classic car enthusiast. Visitation Saturday, June 29th, from 3 p.m. until time of service, 7p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to or are appreciated. For info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 26 to June 27, 2019